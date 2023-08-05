SPORT

Video: D’Tigress Beat Senegal To Land 4th Consecutive Women’s AfroBasket Title

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have retained their title after defeating Senegal 84 – 74 in the final of the FIBA women’s AfroBasket on Saturday.

D’Tigress have now won the last four editions (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023) of the continental tournament equaling the feat achieved by Senegal in 1974, 1977, 1979 and 1981.

It is a sixth title for the Nigerian women’s senior national team to Senegal’s 11 titles.

They have now gone 24-0 in the AfroBasket and have not lost a single game in more than seven years.

D’Tigress took the first quarter 19 – 10 and also edged the second quarter 24 – 21.

Senegal bounced back to take the third quarter 26 – 19 before D’Tigress won the fourth quarter 22 – 17.

Meanwhile, in the third placed game hosts Rwanda lost to Mali 89 points to 51.

