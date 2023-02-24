Video: D’Tigers End Côte d’Ivoire’s Unbeaten Run To Boost 2023 World Cup Qualification Hopes

D’Tigers End Côte d’Ivoire’s Unbeaten Run To Boost 2023 World Cup Qualification Hopes

Nigeria’s men’ basketball team, D’Tigers, defeated Côte d’Ivoire in their first game of the final qualifying window in Group E for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The final qualifiers (second round) which is in Luanda, Angola, saw D’Tigers overcome Côte d’Ivoire 72 points to 63 in Friday’s encounter.

Recall Côte d’Ivoire have already qualified for this year’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Indonesia, Philippines and Japan from 25th August to 10th September.

The Ivorians went into the game against D’Tigers on the back of a seven straight victories.

Up next for D’Tigers is a clash with Guinea which will be played on Saturday, 25th February.

The Nigerian team will end the final qualifying round against hosts Angola on Sunday, 26th February.

The two-best placed teams from Group E and F and the best third-placed team will qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

