Video: Draper Scale Through Mmoh’s Hurdle, Qualifies T

Jack Draper was at his best to scale through the fourth round of the US Open as he defeated American wildcard Michael Mmoh at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday evening.

Draper sealed a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the US Open

Draper, ranked No 123, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 8 seed, next.

He won against Radu Albot (6-1, 6-4, 6-3) and Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 17 seed (6-2, 6-4, 7-5) in the previous rounds of the Flushing Meadows tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, Mmoh, ranked No 89, won against Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 11 seed (6-2, 6-4, 6-2) and produced a stunning comeback to beat wildcard John Isner (3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7)).

