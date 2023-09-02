SPORT

Video: Draper Scale Through Mmoh’s Hurdle, Qualifies T

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 8 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

Jack Draper was at his best to scale through the fourth round of the US Open as he defeated American wildcard Michael Mmoh at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday evening.

Draper sealed a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the US Open

Draper, ranked No 123, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 8 seed, next.

He won against Radu Albot (6-1, 6-4, 6-3) and Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 17 seed (6-2, 6-4, 7-5) in the previous rounds of the Flushing Meadows tournament.

PariPesa

Earlier in the tournament, Mmoh, ranked No 89, won against Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 11 seed (6-2, 6-4, 6-2) and produced a stunning comeback to beat wildcard John Isner (3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7)).

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 8 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why Chelsea Football Club Will Struggle This Season

51 mins ago

EPL: Top Scorers Ranking After Saturday’s Results: 3 Players Each Scored A Hat-Trick

1 hour ago

Transfer News: Man Utd Confirm Signing Of Reguilon, Amrabat Completes First Part Of Man Utd medical

1 hour ago

Man Utd’s New Signings Who Might Make Their Debut This Weekend

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button