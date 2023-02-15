Video: Dortmund Vs Chelsea – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dortmund vs Chelsea – After defeating Werder Bremen 0-2 in Bundesliga 1, Borussia Dortmund will be hoping for more of the same success.

Borussia Dortmund had 57% of the possession in that game with 18 shots, nine on target and two on goal were successful.

Julian Brandt (85′) and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (67′) both scored goals for Borussia Dortmund. Werder Bremen had 9 shot attempts, 4 of which were successful.

Borussia Dortmund have had no trouble reaching the back of the goal, doing so in each of their last 6 games.

In that period, they made 17 claims and gave up a total of 6. Of course, there is no guarantee that this trend will continue.

Chelsea and West Ham United tied 1-1 in their most recent Premier League encounter. Chelsea had a 72% possession advantage and 12 shot attempts, four on target but only one of which was successful.

In the sixteenth second, Chelsea’s Joo Félix scored. 10 shots on goal were made by West Ham United, and only one of them was successful. West Ham United’s goal was scored by Emerson (28′).

Only three goals have been scored by Chelsea’s attacking players in their last six matches, which is a dismal result. The Blues also witnessed an equal number of goals scored by the opposition clubs in those games.

Dortmund vs Chelsea – Betting Analysis

The only area of fitness that Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzi has cause for concern is with an almost healthy roster. There will be no Julien Duranville (partial avulsion of the muscle).

Graham Potter, the manager of Chelsea, must select a team with few options. The following players cannot be taken into consideration: Christian Pulisic (knee issues), Raheem Sterling (knee issues), Edouard Mendy (shoulder issue), N’Golo Kanté (hamstring issue), and Armando Broja (cruciate ligament rupture).

It appears like Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund may both score in this match, which has all the makings of being quite even.

What are the top odds for this match?

Checking out the betting prices for the game in the 90-minute result market, staking on Borussia Dortmund is available for 2.44, a bet on the game finishing all-square is 3.4, and betting on a victory for Chelsea comes in at 2.96. They are the best of the bets offered at this very moment.

Dortmund vs Chelsea: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals



