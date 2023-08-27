Video: Don’t Start Havertz Against Man United –Bent Warns Arteta

Former Premier League star, Darren Bent has warned Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta not to start Kai Havertz against Man United in their next Premier League game.

He made this known on th backdrop of the German international poor performance in the Gunners 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.





According to the former England star, he was surprised that Arsenal paid as much as £65 million to Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

“At the moment he[Havertz] is a passenger, he’s got no confidence and that’s unfortunate,” he told Sky Sports.

“…I think you need to get Odegaard, Partey and Declan Rice and then work from there.

“The next game, which is against Manchester United, they’re going to have to make changes.”

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.