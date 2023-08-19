SPORT

Video: DONE DEAL:Ohale Joins Mexican Club Pachuca

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has joined Mexican club Pachuca Femeni.

Ohale joined Pachuca from Spanish club, Alaves.

The 31-year-old was one of Nigeria’s top performers at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The tough tackling centre-back was named Player of the Match in Super Falcons’ 3-2 victory against Australia.

Ohale was also on target in the game.

She featured in all of four Super Falcons games at the competition.

The Nigerian has also played in Sweden, Spain and Italy in the past.

