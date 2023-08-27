Video: DONE DEAL: Tella Completes Bayer Leverkusen Transfer

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of Nathan Tella from Southampton.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract and and will jersey number 19 at his new club.

Tella expressed his delight on joining Die Werkself.

“Lots of young players from the Premier League have had the chance to play in the Bundesliga and were able to improve significantly here. And I find the stadiums and the whole fan culture exciting,” revealed the the Nigerian-born player , who played three league games for Southampton this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

“Above all, the Leverkusen team is obviously the reason for my decision.

“They are an impressive team who reached the semi-finals in the Europa League last season. I really want to continue on that road with Bayer 04.”

Tella spent last season on loan at Burnley and played a key role in the Clarets winning the Championship title and gaining promotion before his return to Southampton.

