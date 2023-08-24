Video: DONE DEAL: Super Falcons Midfielder Moves To Saudi Club Al Shabab

Super Falcons midfielder Rita Chikwelu has linked up with Saudi club Al Shabab, reports Completesports.com.

The 35-year-old joined Al Shabab from Spanish Iberdola outfit Levante Las Planas.





Chikwelu spent one season at Levante, making eight league appearances.

The 35-year-old started his playing career at Nigerian club Akwa Starlets.

She then moved to Finish club FC United in 2006.

Chikwelu also played in Sweden for Umea IK and Kristianstad.

The talented midfielder joined Levante from another Spanish club Madrid CFF in 2022.

The player was omitted from Nigeria’s squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Chikwelu has scored 15 goals in 33 league appearances for the Super Falcons.