Video: Done Deal: Super Eagles Winger Joins Kuwait Club Al Arabi

Super Eagles winger Anayo Iwuala has secured a permanent transfer to Kuwait Premier League side Al Arabi Sports Club.

The 24-year-old joined Al Arabi from Tunisian giants Esperance.

Al Arabi paid Esperance $250,000 to secure the services of the Nigerian.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Algerian club, Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria.

The pacy winger scored four goals in 23 league appearances for Belouizdad.

Iwuala joined Esperance from Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba in 2021 and failed to register a goal in 19 league appearances for the Blood and Gold.

He made his debut for the Super Eagles under former head coach Gernot Rohr.

