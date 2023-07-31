SPORT

Video: Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Tanzanian Club

Tanzania Premier League club, Tabora United have announced the signing of Super Eagles goalkeeper, John Noble.

Noble penned a one-year contract with the newly promoted side formerly known as Kitayosce.

The 30-year-old joins Tabora United from Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba.

The goalie was part of Super Eagles’ squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He was in the books of Togolese club ASC Kara for eight years before moving to Enyimba in 2020.

Tabora FC is from Dar es Salaam, Ilala District.

The 2023/24 Tanzania Premier League season will kick-off next month.

