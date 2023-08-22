Video: DONE DEAL: Sheffield United Sign Nigerian Forward

Sheffield United Women have confirmed the signing of young forward Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro from FA Women’s National League side London Bees.

The 20-year-old joined the Bees at the start of last season after several seasons in the Brighton & Hove Albion academy, and she gained Championship experience during a dual registration spell at Watford last year.

Arimoro adds extra options to the Blades attack and has impressed during pre-season, scoring in the team’s friendly against Blackburn Rovers in July and again against Liverpool Feds.

Capped at Under-20 level for Nigeria, the young forward is delighted to be joining the club as a new season grows ever closer.

“I’m really happy. This is a great club to be at and I think it will improve my career. It’s different, a different city for me but it’s been good. Training has been good, I’ve gained a lot of experience in the pre-season games and the girls have been really good. It feels like home, it’s been nice.”

Head coach Jonathan Morgan is also looking forward to seeing what the forward can bring to the squad.

“I spoke to Juliet just before pre-season and she wanted a chance to show what she has. She was willing to come all the way up and we provided her with a trial. She’s quick, she’s scored goals in pre-season which is fantastic for us and she is definitely someone who can add to our strike power for the new season.”

