SPORT

Video: Done Deal: Portuguese Club Feirense Sign Nigerian Youngster

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read

Portuguese second division club, CD Feirense have announced the signing of Nigerian defender, Olamilekan Oyedele.

Oyedele linked up with Feirense from Nigeria Prenier League side, Remo Stars.

Msport

The left-back followed the long list of players who have moved from the Remo Stars Academy to foreign clubs.

Read Also: Ex-Flying Eagles Striker Adams Bags 15th League Goal In Norwegian League

The 19-year-old was part of the Flying Eagles squad that won the WAFU B Championship in Niamey,Niger Republic last year.

Oyedele was however excluded from the team that took part at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in March this year by head coach, Ladan Bosso.

The player also failed to make the World Cup squad.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Reactions as Christopher Nkunku scores his first goal for Chelsea on debut

8 mins ago

Video: Hosts New Zealand Shock Norway In 2023 Women’s World Cup Opener

18 mins ago

Video: The Top Nigerian Athletes Of All Time

34 mins ago

MLS 0-5 ARS: Best Players For Arsenal In The Club-Friendly Match

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button