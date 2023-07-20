Video: Done Deal: Portuguese Club Feirense Sign Nigerian Youngster

Portuguese second division club, CD Feirense have announced the signing of Nigerian defender, Olamilekan Oyedele.

Oyedele linked up with Feirense from Nigeria Prenier League side, Remo Stars.

The left-back followed the long list of players who have moved from the Remo Stars Academy to foreign clubs.

Read Also: Ex-Flying Eagles Striker Adams Bags 15th League Goal In Norwegian League

The 19-year-old was part of the Flying Eagles squad that won the WAFU B Championship in Niamey,Niger Republic last year.

Oyedele was however excluded from the team that took part at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in March this year by head coach, Ladan Bosso.

The player also failed to make the World Cup squad.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.