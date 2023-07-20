Video: Done Deal: Portuguese Club Feirense Sign Nigerian Youngster
Portuguese second division club, CD Feirense have announced the signing of Nigerian defender, Olamilekan Oyedele.
Oyedele linked up with Feirense from Nigeria Prenier League side, Remo Stars.
The left-back followed the long list of players who have moved from the Remo Stars Academy to foreign clubs.
The 19-year-old was part of the Flying Eagles squad that won the WAFU B Championship in Niamey,Niger Republic last year.
Oyedele was however excluded from the team that took part at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in March this year by head coach, Ladan Bosso.
The player also failed to make the World Cup squad.
