Video: Done Deal: Onyekuru Seals Move To Saudi Club Al Feiha

Super Eagles winger, Henry Onyekuru has joined Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Feiha.

Onyekuru linked up with Al Feiha from Turkish Super Lig club, Adana Dermispor.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with the option of an extra year.

The versatile forward will wear jersey number 7 in the new season.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan at Adana Dermispor from Greek club, Olympiacos.

The move was made permanent this summer but Adana Dermispor decided to sell the Nigerian over disciplinary reason.

The former Monaco star linked up with his compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme at the club.

He registered eight goals and three assists in 28 appearances for Adana Dermispor last season.

