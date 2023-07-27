SPORT

Video: Done Deal: Omeruo Returns To Turkish Club For Third Spell

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 15 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Kenneth Omeruo has joined Turkish Super Lig club, Kasimpasa on a permanent transfer.

Kasimpasa announced the defender’s arrival on their official website on Thursday.

MSport

“Our new transfer, Kenneth Omeruo, signed the contract that binds him to Kasımpaşa at the signing ceremony held at our Turgay Ciner Sports Facilities after the controls he had at Liv Hospital Vadi Istanbul, our health sponsor,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The Nigeria international is back at the club for a third spell.

The 29-year-old spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Kasimpasa from Chelsea.

The centre-back later rejoined the Apaches for a second stint in the 2017/18 season.

Omeruo made 53 appearances for the club across the two spells.

He was at Leganes for five years, first spending the 2018/19 season on loan at Chelsea.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 15 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

IRE VS NIG: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Knockout Decider Clash

11 mins ago

PSG vs CER: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

24 mins ago

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

34 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button