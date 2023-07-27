Video: Done Deal: Omeruo Returns To Turkish Club For Third Spell

Kenneth Omeruo has joined Turkish Super Lig club, Kasimpasa on a permanent transfer.

Kasimpasa announced the defender’s arrival on their official website on Thursday.

“Our new transfer, Kenneth Omeruo, signed the contract that binds him to Kasımpaşa at the signing ceremony held at our Turgay Ciner Sports Facilities after the controls he had at Liv Hospital Vadi Istanbul, our health sponsor,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The Nigeria international is back at the club for a third spell.

The 29-year-old spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Kasimpasa from Chelsea.

The centre-back later rejoined the Apaches for a second stint in the 2017/18 season.

Omeruo made 53 appearances for the club across the two spells.

He was at Leganes for five years, first spending the 2018/19 season on loan at Chelsea.

