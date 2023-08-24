Video: Done Deal: Okoye Joins Udinese On Permanent Transfer

Serie A club Udinese have completed the signing of Maduka Okoye on a four-year contract.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper joined Udinese from Sky Bet Championship club, Watford.





The 23-year-old will wear jersey number 40 at his new club.

Okoye made two appearances for Watford during his one-year spell at the Vicarage Road.



The shot stopper arrived from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam last summer but endured a torrid spell at the club.

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf goalie suffered an injury towards the end of the campaign.

Okoye failed to make Watford’s matchday squad this season prior to the transfer.

He will play alongside fellow Nigerians Isaac Success and Kingsley Ehizibue at the Dacia Arena.



