Video: Done Deal: Nwakali Joins Portuguese Club GD Chaves

Portuguese club, GD Chaves have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

Nwakali signed a two-year contract with the modest side.

The 25-year-old was in the books of Spanish club club SD Ponferradina last season.

The player requested to leave SD Ponferradina following the club’s relegation from the Spanish Segunda Division last season.

Nwakali scored once in 33 league appearances for the club last season.

He has also played in The Netherlands and Portugal.

