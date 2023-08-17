Video: DONE DEAL: Mukairu Joins Reading On Loan

DONE DEAL: Mukairu Joins Reading On Loan

Paul Mukairu has joined English League One club, Reading on a season-long loan deal, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian moved to Welsh club from Danish SuperLiga club FC Copenhagen.

Mukairu linked up with manager Ruben Selles, who was the assistant coach when he joined Copenhagen from Turkish club, Alayanspor in January 2022.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular playing time this season.

Mukairu won the Danish SuperLiga and Danish Cup titles during his time at Copenhagen.

He featured for Copenhagen against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last season.

“It is fantastic to welcome Paul to the club. He already knows all about the standards that Rubén demands, and Rubén knows exactly what he can offer to Reading and the role he can play in the team. He has ability, character, a desire to work and a strong will to make an impact at Reading,” head of football operations, Mark Bowen told the club’s official website.

“Even though he’s still young, Paul already has some brilliant experiences under his belt and he is determined to play a big role in the team’s success this season.”