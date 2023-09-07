SPORT

Video: DONE DEAL: Kayode Joins Genclerbirligi On Two-Year Contract

Kayode Olanrewaju has linked up with Turkish Super Lig club Genclerbirligi, reports Completesports.com.

Kayode put pen to paper on a two-year contract with his new club.


The forward recently left Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donestk following the expiration of his contract.

Read Also:Exclusive: Osimhen Remains Eagles Undisputed Number One Striker –Esin

The 30-year-old has previously featured for other Turkish clubs like Gaziantep, Sivasspor and Umraniyespor.

The striker has also previously played for clubs in Cote d’Ivoire and Switzerland.

Kayode has represented Nigeria at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 level.

He has made four appearances for the Super Eagles.


