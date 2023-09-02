SPORT

Video: DONE DEAL: Iwobi Completes Fulham Transfer

Fulham have announced the signing of Alex Iwobi from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

Iwobi signed a five-year contract with the London club.

“I’m buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started, I’m excited to start my journey here,” he told the club’s official website

“Marco Silva spoke to me about the ambitions of the Club, and I’m on board. Hopefully I can bring something to the Club.”

Tony Khan added: “I’m happy to welcome Alex Iwobi to Fulham! He’s an exciting and versatile player whom we’ve admired for some time.

“He has experience in the Premier League and in international competition with Nigeria. We’re excited that Alex has joined us on a long term contract, and we believe that he’ll make a valuable contribution to Marco’s squad!

By Adeboye Amosu

