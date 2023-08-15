Video: DONE DEAL: Ighalo Completes Al Wehda Transfer

Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Wehda have announced the signing of Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Knights.

Ighalo’s arrival was announced on the club’s social media on Tuesday night.

“A new Eagle in the ranks of the Knights. Welcome Ighalo,” reads a message on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The striker left former Saudi Arabia Professional League champions, Al Hilal in June following the expiration of his contract.

Ighalo previously played for another Saudi club, Al Shabab.

Ighalo was top scorer in the Saudi League with 20 goals two seasons ago.

He won the league title and Kings Cup during his time at Al Hilal.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.