Video: Done Deal: Flying Eagles Winger Joins AS Trencin

Flying Eagles winger, Jude Sunday has linked up with Slovakian club, AS Trencin.

The 18-year-old who joined AS Trencin from Real Sapphire penned a three-year contract.

An excited Sunday is looking forward to a fresh start in his career.

“It’s a very big chance for me,” Sunday told the club’s official website.

“I have been very well received at the club. I also feel very good in the cabin of the first team. I want to give the best to the team and to the fans. I would like to follow the path of Moses Simon.

“I know that he got the chance to become a great player right here. I can say that he is my mentor. But I want to be even better than him. It will not be easy, but it is motivation.”

Sunday was part of Flying Eagles squad to the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He scored four goals in 12 appearances for the Flying Eagles in both competitions.

