Video: Done Deal: Flying Eagles Striker Signs For Croatian Club

Croatian club NK Istra 1961 have announced the signing of Flying Eagles striker Salim Fago Lawal.

The 20-year-old joined the Green and Yellows from Nigerian side Mavlon FC.

Lawal signed a three-year contract with his new club.

The forward featured prominently for the Flying Eagles at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

He scored one goal in five appearances for the Flying Eagles at the competition.

The Flying Eagles were eliminated in the quarter-finals by South Korea.

Mavlon FC received several offers for the player but opted for him to move to Croatia to continue his development.

