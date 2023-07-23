Video: Done Deal: Danjuma Joins Everton On Loan

Done Deal: Danjuma Joins Everton On Loan

Everton have confirmed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on a season- long loan deal from LaLiga club Villarreal.

Danjuma was close to joining Everton in January, but instead linked up with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigerian-born forward will wear jersey number 10 at his new club.

The striker can play in a variety of attacking positions, including as a central striker where he often started for LaLiga club Villarreal.

He stated that Evertonians’ passion and manager Sean Dyche were key reasons behind him wanting to move to Merseyside this summer.

“It’s amazing to join Everton and I’m really happy to be here,” Danjuma told evertontv.

“It’s been a long time coming to join such a massive club as Everton and it makes me proud.

“I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the Club and it’s second time lucky for me.

“I know I did not move to the Club in January, that was because there was some uncertainty over the manager situation at that time, but I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now. I am very grateful to be at the Club and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans as well.

“I hope to bring a lot of goals and a lot of assists. The manager has clearly improved the team and there is a process ahead with him in charge that I am very excited to be a part of.

“I am very eager to perform and very determined to contribute to the entire club. There’s no vein in my body that doubts my quality, and I’m very determined to now show that for the Evertonians.”

