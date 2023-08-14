SPORT

Video: Done Deal: Chelsea Complete Caicedo Signing

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read

Chelsea have announced the signing of Ecuador international Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old midfielder penned an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option of a further year, and joins from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

On completing his move to Chelsea, Caicedo said: ‘I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.’

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: ‘Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

‘Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we’ve been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead.’


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Chelsea agree personal terms to sign Lavia, Chelsea completes the signing of Caicedo.

44 seconds ago

Karim Benzema guides Al Ittihad to a convincing 3-0 win to move to the top spot of the League table

13 mins ago

WOL vs MUN: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

25 mins ago

Instances when players were sent-off after the final whistle

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button