Video: DONE DEAL: Chelsea Announce Lavia Signing

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and further strengthens Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

On completing his move to Chelsea, Lavia said: ‘I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.

‘I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.’

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Romeo to Chelsea. He demonstrated his quality in the Premier League last season at Southampton, showing maturity despite his young age, and is a player we have monitored for some time.

‘We believe he is ready to make an impact at Chelsea throughout the current campaign, and in the coming years.’


