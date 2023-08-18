Video: DONE DEAL: Amokachi’s Son Signs For Zambian Club

Zambia Premier League club, NAPSA Stars have completed the signing of Nigeria forward, Nazim Amokachi.

Nazim is the twin son of former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi.





The young forward linked up with NAPSA Stars from Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Lobi Stars.

He penned a two-year contract with the club.

Nazim was unveiled alongside Zambia striker Saith Sakala.

Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ponga Liwewe, expressed his optimism about the new additions.

“We have strengthened our squad with these two exceptional players, and we are confident that their contributions on and off the field will play a pivotal role in our success this upcoming season,” he told the club’s official website.

NAPSA Stars FC who clinched fifth-place position on the log last season, are all set to kick-off the 2023/24 MTN Super League season this weekend with an electrifying home match against ZESCO United FC.