Video: DONE DEAL: Ajax Announce Akpom Signing

Eredivisie giants, Ajax have completed the signing of Nigeria forward Chuba Akpom, reports Completesports.com.

The 27-year-old linked up with the former European champions from Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough.

Akpom put pen to paper on a five-year contract .

Ajax will pay a transfer fee of €12.3m plus €2m add-ons for the player.



Read Also:Davido To Perform At 50th English Professional Footballers’ Association Award

The striker was top scorer in the Championship last season with 28 goals from 38 matches.

Akpom started his career at Arsenal but failed to break into the first team.

The right-footed player went on loan to several English clubs before transferring to Greek Super League club, PAOK FC in 2018.

He moved to Middlesbrough in 2020.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.