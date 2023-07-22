Video: Done Deal: Aina Joins Nottingham Forest On One-Year Contract

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Ola Aina, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international signed a one-year deal, with options for the future also agreed in the contract.

The 26-year-old is Forest’s first signing of the summer.

Aina moved to Torino following his recent departure from Torino, having previously spent nearly five years with the Italian side and making 102 appearances in Serie A.

Aina told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.

“The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He’s told me it’s a family club, he’s told me we have a great bunch of players and he’s told me I’ll enjoy it here.”

“It’s exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world and I always want to challenge myself.

“I know some of the boys well already which is good for me, but I’m excited to meet the rest of my teammates and get to know everyone.

“I saw Forest in action last season and the fans are as loud as can be throughout the whole game, which is something I’m relishing and can’t wait to experience. I can’t wait for it.”

Nottingham Forest Head Coach, Steve Cooper, said: “We’re really pleased that Ola has joined us.

“He’s a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A. He’s a really good player, but a good athlete as well.

“He’ll definitely make the team stronger and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, added: “We are pleased to welcome Ola to Forest.

“In the discussions that Steve and I have had with him we can see how excited he is to join Forest and return to the Premier League after enjoying his time outside of England in Serie A.”

