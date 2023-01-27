Video: Djokovic To Battle Tsitsipas In Australian Open Final

Serbia’s tennis star, Novak Djokovic, saw off American Tommy Paul to set up an Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic, 35, overcame early struggle in the opening set, to earn a 7-5 6-1 6-2 victory over Paul.

Tsitsipas has another chance to land his first Grand Slam title after beating Russian Karen Khachanov.

The 24-year-old Greek third seed Tsitsipas won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 against Khachanov.

Tsitsipas lost to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final and now has the opportunity to avenge that loss in his first appearance in the Australian Open showpiece.

But to lift the trophy on Sunday, he must become the first player to beat 35-year-old Djokovic at Melbourne Park since 2018.

Djokovic, who beat Paul to set a new landmark of 27 consecutive wins, is aiming for a record-extending 10th title which would equal Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 major men’s titles.

The winner between Djokovic and Tsitsipas will also become the new world number one.

