Video: Djokovic Relishes 10th Australian open Title; Tsitsipas Hails

Serbian Tennis superstar, Novak Djokovic, has expressed his delight after overcoming Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open Title.

Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in straight sets on Sunday, January 29 at the Rod Laver Arena to secure the title.

Djokovic got a little emotional in his speech after winning the record-equaling grand slam.

“I think the message for any young tennis player around the world who is watching this now and dreaming to be here where we are: Dream big. Dare to dream because anything is possible,” Express.co.uk quoted Djokovic as saying.

“I have to say this has to be one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances.

“Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome and made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne and Australia. There is a reason why I’ve played my best tennis throughout my career in this tournament, on this court in front of the legendary Rod Laver.”

Tsitsipas congratulated Djokovic after losing to him in the final.

“It speaks for itself, the numbers,” Tsitsipas was also quoted in Express.co.uk report

“Congratulations. I admire what you’ve done for sport and you make me a better player, so thank you.”

With the win Djokovic has now won the most Grand Slam titles, equalling Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s record with 22 wins

Djokovic has won a record 38 Masters titles and 66 big titles.

Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked Greek Tennis player of all time (No 3), achieving the feat on August 9 2021 and he has won nine ATP (Association of tennis professionals) singles titles.

By Toju Sote



