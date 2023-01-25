Video: Djokovic Keeps Record 10th Australian Open Title Hopes Alive With Quarter-final Win Vs Rubrev

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a commanding straight-sets win over fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

The win means Djokovic is still in contention to win a record 10th Australian Open title.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion raced to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over the Russian in two hours and three minutes.

Djokovic has now recorded his 26th consecutive victory at the tournament.

He was dominant on serve and relentlessly pressured Rublev’s service games in a performance where he showed no signs of struggling with the injury issues that troubled him earlier in the tournament.

The Serbian landed 14 aces, 32 winners, and saved each of the five break points he faced in a match where the outcome was never in doubt.

Djokovic will now take on American world No. 35 Tommy Paul.

In their quarter-final clash Paul defeated Ben Shelton in four sets earlier on Wednesday.

