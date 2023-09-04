Video: Disasi Needs Time To Adapt To Premier League Football –Gallas

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas is of the opinion that Blues defender, Axel Disasi will need more time to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League.

Recall that Disasi signed Chelsea last month from AS Monaco.

Having featured in all of Chelsea’s league games this ongoing season, Gallas does not think he is ready for the Premier League.

“I was one of the guys who didn’t understand why Disasi went to Chelsea. The Premier League is a different league in terms of difficulty. Although he is a physical player, he has to understand that strikers will be very strong when they challenge him,” said Gallas.

“He has to develop a lot, but he has the opportunity to play together with Thiago Silva and he has to learn from him, talk to him a lot, and Silva can help him to move on to the next step. Even though he has gone to Chelsea, it does not mean that he is completely ready.

“He still has some bad habits and he needs to change them. But you have to give him time to adapt to a new country, new players and a new club.”

