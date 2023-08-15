Video: Dessers Will Come Good At Rangers – Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale is confident Cyriel Dessers will hit the ground running at the club soon.

Dessers struggled in Rangers’ 4-0 victory against Livingston last weekend.

The Nigeria international failed to hit target and nearly gave away a goal.

The forward was jeered off the pitch when he was substituted in the second half.

Read Also:Joshua Won’t Last Three Rounds In The Ring –Deontay Wilder’s Trainer Brags

Beale believes Dessers will be back to his best soon.

“You can see that Cyriel has come off not having a pre-season. And he missed the last two months of last season as well through injury. He scored in midweek and was heavily involved in our first goal today. Listen, we want a lot from these players,”Beale told reporters.

“But his goal against Servette will do him the world of good and we’re still tinkering things up front. Cyriel will be fine here.”

Rangers will take on Swiss club, Servette in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying round fixture on Tuesday (today).

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.