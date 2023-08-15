SPORT

Video: Dessers Subbed On As Rangers Overcome Servette

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers was in action for Rangers who advanced into the play-off round of this season’s UEFA Champions League at the expense of Swiss club Servette.

In Tuesday’s second leg, third qualifying round clash, Rangers held Servette to a 1-1 draw to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Dessers’ Nigerian teammate Leon Balogun was an unused substitute for Rangers.

The former Cremonese striker was introduced in the 61st minute of the game.

He scored Rangers’ second goal in the first leg which ended 2-1 in favour of the Scottish giants.

Rangers will now take on PSV in the play-off, with the first leg billed for August 22 and the return leg slated for August 30.

