Video: Dessers Scores, Bags Assist In Rangers’ Win Against Greenock Morton

Cyriel Dessers scored and provided an assist as Rangers beat Championship club Greenock Morton 2-1 in their Viaplay Cup tie on Saturday afternoon.

Goalless at the break at Ibrox, it was Morton who took the lead from the penalty spot early in the second-half before Cyriel Dessers converted a Rangers spot-kick shortly after.

Five minutes into the second-half, Greenock Morton were awarded a penalty following a VAR check.

In the follow on from a Morton corner, Cyriel Dessers clipped former Ranger Kirk Broadoot inside the box, with David Dickinson called over to review the footage.

After pointing to the spot, Morton captain Grant Gillespie stepped up and sent the right-footed penalty low beyond Jack Butland to give the Championship side the lead.

There was another VAR check just minutes later, as Kirk Broadfoot had a hold of Leon Balogun’s shirt as he tried to get on the end of a Jose Cifuentes free-kick.

Dessers stepped up in the absence of usual penalty taker James Tavernier, and dispatched the penalty sending MacDonald the wrong way and drawing Rangers back level.

The striker then set up Danillo for the winning goal later in the game.

