Video: Dessers Laments Rangers ‘Heavy’ Loss To PSV

Super Eagles striker, Cyril Dessers expressed disappointment with Rangers failure to qualify to the final group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that PSV defeated Rangers 5-1 at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday to end their European ambition.

However, the Nigerian international stated that he's unhappy with the team's loss.

Speaking to UEFA official website after the game, Dessers expressed disappointment with the outcome of the game.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing. We came here with high hopes after a good performance last week, where we had PSV under control.

“We started well, but PSV then came into the game, and they have a lot of quality in every department,” he said.

