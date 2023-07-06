Video: Dessers Joins Rangers On Four-Year Contract

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers has joined Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers on a four-year contract.

Rangers reportedly paid Serie A club, Cremonese €5m plus €1.5m in add-ons for the striker.

The 28-year-old spent one season at Cremonese after arriving from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk.

“I am really happy, it is a big relief to finally be here. There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here,” he told the club’s official website.

“The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it’s massive but next to that I look at what is here at this moment. I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team so I am happy to be here.”

Dessers spent a number of years in the Belgian Pro-League with OH Leuven, Lokeren and Genk, while also experiencing the top level of Dutch football with Utrecht, Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord.

While at Feyenoord in 2021/22, Dessers was named UEFA Europa Conference League top goalscorer, with 10 goals, earning himself a place in the competition’s team of the season.

