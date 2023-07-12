Video: Dessers: I Turned Down Offers In Belgium, Netherlands, Italy To Sign For Rangers

Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers has revealed that he had to turn down juicy offers from Belgium, Italy and Netherlands in a bid to sign for Rangers in Scotland.

Recall that the Nigerian international moved from Cremonese to join Rangers in a deal worth €4m last week.

The striker had several options on the table after deciding to quit Cremonese following the club’s relegation last season, but was attracted by former Scottish Premiership champions, Rangers.

“Of course, I had some options to stay in Italy, there were also some other options again in Belgium and the Netherlands. I don’t think it’s smart to name the clubs here,” Dessers told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Rangers is massive and I like what is happening here, the group, players already here and the manager who has a really good idea of what he wants on and off the pitch is fundamental for me.”

