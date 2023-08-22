Video: Dessers Bags Assist, Balogun Benched In Rangers’ Draw Vs PSV

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers contributed an assist in Rangers’ 2-2 home draw against PSV, in the first leg playoff of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Leon Balogun was not in action for the Scottish giants as he was an unused substitute.





With the game tied at 1-1, Dessers set up teammate Rabbi Matondo to put Rangers 2-1 ahead on 76 minutes.

But with 10 minutes left Luuk De Jong scored for PSV to end the game 2-2.

The return leg will hold in the Netherlands on August 30.

In Belgium, Jupiler champions Royal Antwerp beat AEK Athens 1-0 despite playing with 10 men.

Chidera Ejuke did not feature for Royal Antwerp as he was on the bench for 90 minutes.

Vincent Janssen’s 16th minute goal was enough to earn his side the first leg advantage.

However, they had a player sent off on 51 minutes following a straight red card shown to Jelle Bataille.