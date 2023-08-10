SPORT

Video: Desist From Signing Neymar, Lorent Warns Barca

Spanish journalist, Marcal Lorente has told Barca to desist from re-signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar this summer.

Lorente believes Neymar is finished and has become a failure.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona this summer, and some reports suggest the move is edging closer.

The Brazilian international is keen to leave PSG this summer and could rejoin his former club Barcelona once Ousmane Dembele completes his proposed move to PSG.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Lorente stated that Barcelona already have a better player in Fati and should not bring back Neymar.

He said, “Neymar is more than finished.

“It is nonsense. You are gonna kick out Ansu, who is recovering his level, to bring Neymar who has become a failure.”

