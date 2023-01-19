SPORT

Video: Depay Linked To Switch From Barca To Atletico Madrid

0 340 1 minute read

Barcelona and Netherlands forward, Memphis Depay is set for a move to Laliga rivals Atletico Madrid in this January transfer window.

The Blaugrana have an agreement in principle to sell the 28-year-old for €3million Euros.

According to MARCA Depay didn’t participate in Barcelona’s warm-up up session on Wednesday, ostensibly due to his current transfer move.

Depay joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2021 on a twotwo-yearntract, and has found game time hard to come by since legendary striker Robert Lewandowski’s arrival at Camp Nou.

Depay has scored one goal in four appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

Atletico Madrid are currently fourth on the Laliga table with 28 points from 17 games.

By Toju Sote

 

 

 

