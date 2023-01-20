SPORT

Video: Depay Completes Switch From Barca To Atletico Madrid

Dutch forward, Memphis Depay, has completed a move from FC Barcelona to another Laliga club Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

According to Fcbarcelona.com, Depay made the switch from Barcelona to Madrid for a fee of €3million for two and a half years.

There is also an option to sign Belgian star Yannick Carrasco to Barcelona in the deal.

The 28-year-old has been handed the number nine jersey at his new club.

Depay joined Barcelona in 2021 and racked up 14 goals and two assists in 42 matches for the Catalan outfit.

He scored once for Barcelona in four appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Atletico Madrid are currently third in the Laliga table with 28 points after 17 games.

By Toju Sote

 

 

