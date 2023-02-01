Video: Dennis Features In Forest’s Carabao Cup Second Leg Defeat At Man United

Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis was in action for Nottingham Forest who lost 2-0 to Manchester United, in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg on Wednesday.

United progressed 5-0 on aggregate after winning the reverse fixture 3-0.

Dennis saw action for 90 minutes while Taiwo Awoniyi is still out injured.

Second half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred earned United a first Carabao Cup final since 2017.

Martial broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute before Fred added the second in the 76th minute.

The Red Devils will now face Newcastle United in this season’s Carabao Cup final billed for the Wembley stadium on Sunday, 26 February.

