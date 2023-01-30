Video: Demiral On Inter Milan Radar

Atalanta defender, Merih Demiral has been linked with a move to Serie A giant Inter Milan this January transfer window.

According to Sempreinter.com, with Milan Skriniar close to joining Paris Saint-Germain, Inter see Demiral as an ideal replacement if all goes according to plan.

Paris Saint-Germain have offered about €10 million Euros for Skriniar but Inter Milan have his asking price at €20 million.

However if Paris Saint-Germain increase the bid to €15 million and the Nerazurri secure a loan deal for Demiral, the move will be likely.

The Turkish centre-back has been at Atalanta since 2021. Demiral has got one goal in 17 Serie A matches this season.

