Video: Davido To Perform At 50th PFA Award

Nigeria music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will perform at the 50th Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) award.

Davido made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

“Ballers! Are you ready? We bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August ! Let’s have an unforgettable night!”

Davido was one of the artistes who performed in the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This year’s award will hold at the Lowry Theatre, Manchester on Tuesday, August 29th.

The PFA is the union for professional association footballers in England and Wales, with over 5,000 members across the divisional leagues.

The award ceremony voted for by players, is held annually to recognize and celebrate outstanding footballers in the league.

The award has been presented since the 1973–74 season and the winner is chosen by a vote amongst the members of the players’ trade union, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Current holder of the PFA men’s award is Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah who won the award for a second time on 9 June 2022.