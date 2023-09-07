Video: Davido Celebrates Osimhen, Oshoala’s 2023 Ballon d’Or Nominations

Nigeria music superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has congratulated the duo of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala following their nominations for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

On Wednesday nominees for the men and women categories of this year’s Ballon d’Or was unveiled by the organisers.





Osimhen, who is the first Nigerian male footballer to be shortlisted since 1999, will battle it out with Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski and 24 others.

Oshoala, a nominee in the 2022, will hope to beat 29 other shortlisted players to the award.

Reacting to the nominations, Davido posted the photos of Osimhen and Oshoala together with the Nigerian flag on his X handle.

Last season Osimhen helped Napoli land a first league title since 1990 and also finished top scorer with 26 goals.

On her part, Oshoala played a key role as Barcelona won both the Spanish league and the UEFA women’s Champions League last campaign.

The winners of the 2023 Ballon d’Or award for both men and women will be known at a ceremony in Paris, France on Monday, October 30.



