Video: David Raya Joins Arsenal On Loan

Spanish international goalkeeper David Raya has joined Arsenal from Brentford on a season-long loan.

Arsenal confirmed the loan deal in a statement on Tuesday.

“The 27-year-old has been an integral part of the Bees’ team in recent seasons, and played in all 38 of their Premier League matches last season.

“Born in Barcelona, David came to England at 16 years old when he signed for Blackburn Rovers as an academy player. A short-term loan to Southport in the National League, promotion to the Championship with Rovers and 108 senior appearances later, saw David depart Lancashire for west London in July 2019.

“He’s gone on to make 161 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Frank’s team, and his first season for Brentford ended with his performances being rewarded with the EFL Golden Glove and narrowly missing out on Premier League promotion.

“He didn’t have to wait too long to play in the top tier of English football, when the following season David played a key role as Brentford beat Swansea City in the 2021 Championship play-off final to secure promotion.

“Last year came with great success for David on the international stage; he was called up to represent Spain in March 2022, making his debut in a 2-1 win against Albania. David was then selected for Spain’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

“The end of the 2022/23 season saw David lift silverware with his country, when Spain beat Croatia on penalties to win the 2023 UEFA Nations League.

“As part of the agreement, there is an option to make the move permanent.