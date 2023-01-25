Video: Danjuma Moves To Tottenham Hotspur On Loan

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from LaLiga club, Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Danjuma, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria was on the verge of completing a move to Everton before Antonio Conte’s side hijacked the move.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance,” the North London club announced on their official website on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old played for Bournemouth from 2019 to 2021, scoring 17 goals in 52 games before moving to Villarreal.

The forward played a key role in Villarreal’s UEFA Champions League run last season.

The Yellow Submarine were eliminated in the semi-finals with the Netherlands scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

