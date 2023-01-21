Video: Danjuma Close To Joining Everton

Netherlands forward, Arnaut Danjuma, is set for a move to Premier League outfit Everton on loan in this January transfer window.

The Villarreal winger has also negotiated with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth but opted for Goodison Park.

It’s a loan deal without an option to buy in the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Danjuma is currently in Merseyside to complete all arrangements regarding the deal.

Danjuma has netted twice in 10 La Liga matches for the Yellow Submarines this season.

Everton are placed 19th on the Premier League table with 15 points acquired from 19 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.