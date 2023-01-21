SPORT

Video: Danjuma Close To Joining Everton

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Netherlands forward, Arnaut Danjuma, is set for a move to Premier League outfit Everton on loan in this January transfer window.

The Villarreal winger has also negotiated with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth but opted for Goodison Park.

Mega Millions Naija

It’s a loan deal without an option to buy in the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Danjuma is currently in Merseyside to complete all arrangements regarding the deal.

Danjuma has netted twice in 10 La Liga matches for the Yellow Submarines this season.

Everton are placed 19th on the Premier League table with 15 points acquired from 19 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

9 mins ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

18 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

25 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button