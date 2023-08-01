Video: Dani Alves To Be Prosecuted For Rape In Barcelona

Former Brazil defender Dani Alves is set to be prosecuted with rape by the Spanish legal system on Wednesday, following an investigation that was opened in the early stages of 2023

Recall that Alves was detained in January after being accused of raping a young woman in the bathroom of a nightclub in late December.

The court said a date for the trial had not yet been set.

The 40-year-old Brazilian has been held in custody without bail because the court investigating him felt there was a risk he would try to flee.

He told La Vanguardia that he had lied at first because he was afraid his wife would leave him if he admitted he had been with another woman. At the time of the incident, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.

After his arrest, Alves, who is being held in the Brians penitentiary complex outside Barcelona, was sacked by his Mexican club Pumas UNAM.

In a highly successful career, Alves won 42 football titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.

